Bhopal: Grateful that government accepted our demand to move court, says former CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The leader of Opposition in state Assembly Kamal Nath has thanked the state government after it announced that it will ensure that panchayat polls will be held after OBC reservation.

'Congress has always worked for welfare for OBC community and increased the reservation for them from 14% to 27%. When Supreme Court gave verdict of doing away with OBC reservation in panchayat polls, I urged the government to file a review petition so that panchayat polls are not held without OBC reservation,' said Kamal Nath.

'We are grateful that government listened to us and has decided to approach court in this regard,' said Nath. According to Nath, none of the petitions were filed against OBC reservation. They were to implement rotation. Government's lawyers were present in the court. The government could have gone to the court very next day but it didnít, said Nath.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 11:15 PM IST