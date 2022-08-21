Bhopal: Grand welcome accorded to city mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya

Bhawna Dehariya after reaching Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya was accorded a grand welcome at various places of the city on Sunday amid rain. She returned to the city of lakes after unfurling the national flag on the highest mountain peak in Europe on the I-Day. A large number of people reached Raja Bhoj airport and welcomed her. She was also welcomed at Lalghati Square, New Market and Ashima Mall amid beating of drums. Sweets were also distributed.

The 30-year-old mountaineer climbed Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, at around 8 am IST (5.30 am local time) and unfurled the national Tricolour. 18,510 feet above mean sea level, Mt. Elbrus is located in the Caucasus Mountains in Russia.

On August 10, she and her team left Moscow for Mineralnye Vody, from where their journey uphill was to begin. On 13 August, at midnight, she left for Mount Elbrus. Bhawna is determined to scale the highest peaks of all the seven continents as part of her "Seven Summits Quest" and unfurl the Tricolour at the summits. She had scaled Mount Everest in 2019. In the same year, she climbed Mount Kosciuszko in Australia. She has also scaled Africa's Mount Kilimanjaro, the continent's highest peak.