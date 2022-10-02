Bhopal: Gram Adalat held at Barkheda Nathu

Legal Aid and Support Centre (LASC), Faculty of Law, Jagran Lake City University organised Gram Adalat at Barkheda Nathu recently. |

Professor (Dr) Alok Misra, Dean, Faculty of Law, and Professor Yash Tiwari, faculty incharge, Legal Aid and Support Centre were present along with Ayushmaan Vatsh, faculty member, LASC.

The panel constituted for the Gram Adalat includes retired High Court Judge Justice Alok Verma, retired District Court Judge Dinesh Nayak, social activist Ranjana Vijaykumar and advocate Anand Sharma.

They listened to grievances of villagers and offered solutions. Earlier, they had organised public hearing for better understanding of their problems.

Student representatives of LASC Aryan Urmaliya, Ashutosh Sharma, Anubhav Sharma, Alisha Sahu, Amrisha Dwivedi, Anamika Tomar, Nancy Chaturvedi, Yusuf Khan, Srajan Jain, Astha Jain, Sahil Jain, Shubham Rawat, Ayushi Malviya, Bhumika Kukreja, Kushendra Agnihotri, Rishika Rathore, Nisha Uttwani, Vansh Gabra, Udit Singh Solanki, Vedika Jain, Revati Tandon, Avni Trivedi & Vaishnavi Sainee managed the event at Barkheda Nathu.