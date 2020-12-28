Bhopal: Graft increasing, officers out of control as sessions not held: MLAs

BHOPAL: The legislators of both the parties are not happy about adjournment of the Winter session of the state assembly after an accord reached between the ruling party and the opposition. Although the session has been put off on the pretext of corona pandemic, other work has begun. Most of the MLAs are angry, since the government has held lesser number of sessions of the 15th Vidhan Sabha.

There were only 30 sessions of the assembly last year, but most of them ended in chaos. This has affected the development work in constituencies of the legislators. On the other hand, the officers have become more powerful than they have ever been because of the government's failure to hold sessions. Likewise, the legislature has no control over the functioning of the ministers. There is resentment among legislators of the ruling party and those of the opposition, since the House session is not being held.

At an all-party meeting, former minister Govind Singh protested against the postponement of the session. Despite that, there was an accord on adjournment of the House session. According to a BJP legislator Dinesh Rai 'Munmun,' corruption has increasedin the absence of House session. He said that officers had gone beyond control, and the legislators could not raise problems of their constituencies. The strength of law-makers lies in the House, but as the session is not being held, welfare work is suffering, he said.

Another law-maker Yashpal Singh Sisodia who remains active in the House said there happens to be a pressure on the officials whenever a question related to development is raised in the House. Sisodia said the work of an over bridge in Mandsaur had not started in two years, but when he raised the issue in the House, the contractor began the work. It happened, though the House was not in session, he said, adding that it indicates any issue raised in the Assembly creates pressure.

Nevertheless, as the session has not been held, there is lack of accountability, he said. Congress legislator Panchilal Meda said everything had been arbitrarily done.

He said he was against continuous postponement of the session. Getting a reply to his questions is not enough, and when there is a discussion on any issue in the House, a solution is easily found, he said. The government has begun to put off the House session to hide its shortcomings, Meda said.

Putting off session affects development: Ex-Speaker

Former Speaker Sitasharan Sharma has said failure to hold House session affects the development of an area. The corona pandemic has caused the current situation, but there were not many sessions during the 15 months rule of the Congress government, Sharma said.

The legislators could not raise the issues at that time, he said, adding that period of session should be extended in coming days, that the gap of two years may be recovered.