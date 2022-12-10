Bhopal: Govt yet to make law against open bore well owners

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death of Tanmay after falling inside open bore well in Mandvi village of Betul district is not the first incident of its type. Many such incidents have happened in state in past wherein children fell inside the open bore wells. In June 2022, four-year-old Deependra had fallen inside the open bore well in Narayanpura in Orchha district and at that time, government announced to make law to contain such incidents.

Even government had said that expenditure incurred on rescuing children would be recovered from open bore well owner. However, government failed to give shape to law. This is the reason that no one is serious about closing the open bore well, which cause deaths.

Survey of open bore wells

Betul collector Amanbir Singh told Free Press that a team of multiple departments had been constituted to carry out survey within 10 days to check open bore wells and if any bore well was found open, then owner will be given seven days’ time to close it properly.

He said that on non-compliance of order to close the open bore well, fine of Rs 10,000 would be slapped and even criminal action would be taken against the culprit.

Take action: Collector

Betul SP Shimala Prasad told Free Press that police received order from Collector to take action in cases of non-compliance of order meant to close the open bore well. A fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on person for not closing the bore well. Tanmay had fallen into bore well situated in field of Nanak Chauhan and police are preparing to lodge against Nanak Chauhan. FIR will be lodged under Sections 279 and 304 of IPC. Nanak’s field is adjacent to field of Tanmay’s father.

