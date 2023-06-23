Bhopal: Govt Turns Down Proposal For Sanctuary On Outskirts Of Bhopal

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has turned down a forest department proposal to create a sanctuary, comprising some portions of Bhopal jungle and a vast forest land area in Sehore district.

The buzz is that the proposal has been rejected under pressure from influential persons including politicians as they have their lands in the areas proposed for the sanctuary. The sanctuary proposal was worked out and mooted by the Bhopal circle of forest department many months ago as wild animals including tigers roam in these jungles and the sanctuary would have provided protection to them. The sanctuary was proposed in a 700 square kilometres area.

The jungle has at least 22 tigers and large numbers of herbivorous animals including deer, black bucks, etc. “ The government struck down the proposal by suggesting to create a conservation area in place of the proposed sanctuary,” said an official of the forest department to the Free Press. He added that norms and their enforcement for a sanctuary are stricter in comparison to the norms for a conservation area.

“ If the proposal to create a sanctuary had seen the light of the day then Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 could have been enforced strictly and this could have been good for the security of tigers moving on the outskirts of Bhopal,” said forest department officers. This turning down of the sanctuary proposal has left the forest officials in a bind with no options. On being contacted by Free Press, district forest officer (DFO) Alok Pathak said that instructions of the government for conservation of the area are being followed.