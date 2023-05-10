Bhopal: Govt to write off Rs 2,123 cr interest on farm loans

Representative picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): What could be dubbed as a major move to win over the farmers ahead of the Assembly elections, the Cabinet on Tuesday approved Interest Waiver Scheme to write off the remaining interest on farm loan upto Rs 2 lakh, of nearly 11.19 lakh farmers associated with Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Societies (PACS).

The interest of Rs 2,123 crore on the farm loans will be waived off by the government, said cooperative minister Arvind Bhadoria while sharing the details of the Cabinet meeting with media persons. Besides 11.19 lakh farmers associated with PACS, 6.5 lakh general farmers who have defaulted on loan repayment will have also been covered under the scheme, the minister said.

As per the Interest Waiver Scheme, the state government will pay off the remaining interest on the loan taken by the farmers of Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Societies (PACS) who have defaulted and have an overall Rs 2 lakh loan including principal amount and interest as on March 31, 2023. A grand programme centered on Interest Waiver Scheme will be organised soon, said the minister.

Flaying the Congress, the minister said that the Kamal Nath-led government had lied to farmers about waiving off their loan. The Congress government had not deposited Rs 5600 crore in the accounts of PACS societies and because of this the farmers became defaulters.

Interest Waiver Scheme

-The scheme will cover the farmer who has a loan of up to Rs 2 lakh including short-term crop loan and medium-term converted loan with interest till March 31, 2023.

-Defaulted farmers will have to apply to their committee to avail interest waiver scheme. The list containing the details of outstanding loan and interest etc. on the defaulter farmers will be made public through a portal at the bank level.

-The scheme also entails that against the sum deposited in their loan account, the farmers would be able to get fertilizer of equivalent amount on loan from the respective committee.