Bhopal: Govt to take senior citizens for pilgrimage by air: MP culture minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur has said that the senior citizens of Madhya Pradesh will now be able to go on pilgrimage by air.

Under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, the work is being done in the direction of making pilgrimage by air from January 1, 2023.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from September 17, five new trains of Teerth Darshan Yatra will run for about 5000 senior citizens, the minister said.

The five trains which will be run from September 17 to 22 included from Bhind to Ayodhya Varanasi Kashi, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) Indore to Rameswaram, Rewa to Tirupati, Burhanpur to Vaishno Devi and Balaghat to Dwarka Somnath.

The pilgrims for Ayodhya Varanasi (Kashi) will take the train from Bhind, Gwalior and Datia whereas for Rameshwaram from Indore, Dewas and Ujjain, for Tirupat from Rewa, Satna and Jabalpur, for Vaishno Devi from Burhanpur Khandwa and Harda, for Dwarka Somnath Pilgrims from Balaghat, Chhindwara and Betul.

There is also a plan to run five new trains on the occasion of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day (November 1). Around 150 trains will be run for the senior citizens of the state for pilgrimage, Thakur said.