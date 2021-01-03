Bhopal: Govt to make strict laws against stone-pelters, says Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the government is planning to bring stricter law to deal with stone-throwers. “Such people only destroy government properties,” he said at a press conference in Bhopal on Sunday. A group of people recently hurled stones on those who were collecting funds in Ujjain and Indore for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Many have demanded strict action against those people.

Chouhan said such incidents as had been reported from Ujjain and Indore were unusual ones, since someone might have lost his life. Stone-throwers only create an atmosphere of terror, because crowd run here and there out of fear, he said. As such incidents disturb peace and harmony, the stone-throwers are not common criminals and they need to be punished strictly, the Chief Minister said. Such criminals have so far been handed simple punishment, but now, they will be given stricter sentence, Chouhan added.