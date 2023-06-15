Bhopal: Govt To Lift Ban On Transfers Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to lift ban on transfer of officials in the districts from June 15 to 30.

At a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the government lifted ban on transfer of Class 3 and Class 4 employees within the districts for 15 days.

The transfer orders will be issued through the collectors after the recommendations of in-charge ministers.

A separate policy will be announced for the transfer of officials in the School Education Department.

Lifting ban on transfers in the districts will have impact on Patwaris, Panchayat secretaries and on other district-cadre officials. The teachers may also be transferred within districts.

The ministers demanded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to lift the ban on transfers.

By removing the ban on transfers within districts, the Chief Minister fulfilled the demands of the ministers, though not completely. The ministers wanted that the ban on the transfer of officials should be lifted but Chouhan was not ready to do that because of the ensuing election.