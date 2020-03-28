Bhopal: Govt to fight coronavirus come what may, says CM Shviraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The government’s top priority is to fight the coronavirus at all costs, said Chief Minister, Shviraj Singh Chouhan. He made the above statement through a video-conferencing at Mantralay on Friday.

He discussed the issue with representatives of voluntary organisations and officials of various departments.

The government will make all efforts to deal with the situation arising out of the disease, which rattled the world, he said.

The entire society is working with the government to fight out the disease, Chouhan said.

Chouhan said the poor would get food, and the supply of essential commodities would be maintained.

Arrangement has been made to supply food grains to hostels, he said, adding that, one should feed nine people, on the occasion of Navratri.

There is no ban on the vehicles carrying food, medicines and other necessary items, he said.

Donation should be given to the chief minister’s relief fund, he said.

He asked officials to take stern action against unscrupulous businessmen and hoarders.