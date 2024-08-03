Bhopal: Govt To Conduct Special Classes For Students Weak In Academics

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department will conduct separate classes for Class 9 students who are weak in academics. Under this plan, Super Sections will be created within classrooms and dedicated teachers will be assigned to these sections.

Students will undergo weekly and monthly tests with focus on subjects in which they are weak. The new strategy aims to provide special attention to weak students to enhance their academic performance.

The department will collaborate with State Open Board to run special classes. The goal is to improve the results of Class 10 examination conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education. The result of Class 10 examination this year was the worst in last six years with pass percentage of 58.10%. For achieving better results in Class 10 examination, students will be groomed from Class 9.

The Best of Five scheme has been discontinued.

Super sections will be set up in schools where more than 30 students had failed in Class 9. Separate classes will be conducted for students who had failed in Class 9 with teachers assigned for all subjects. Weekly, monthly tests and discussions on questions from quarterly and half-yearly exams will be held. Teachers will also receive training on how to effectively teach weaker students.