Bhopal: Govt To Carry Out Administrative Surgery After Appointment Of CS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is getting ready to carry out administrative surgery after the appointment of chief secretary. Anurag Jain, who is on deputation to the Centre, is set to become the chief secretary. This indicates that the Central Government is ready to give Jain’s services back to the state. According to sources, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held talks with the senior leaders of the party during his trip to Delhi. Veera Rana is still the in-charge CS. Yadav will form his own team of officers after the appointment of CS, but he has to take permission from the Centre for it.

Additional Chief Secretary Mohd Suleman, who has been in the health department for more than three years, is all set to get an important assignment. The assignments of other additional chief secretaries, like Rajesh Rajora, JN Kansotia, Ashok Barnwal, Manu Shrivastava and KC Gupta, may be changed. Among the principal secretaries, the positions of Sanjay Dubey, Sanjay Shukla, Rashmi Arun Shami, Deepali Rastogi, Umakant Umrao, Sukhveer Singh and Nikunj Shrivastava may be changed.

Among the secretaries, Vivek Kumar Porwal, Sandeep Yadav, P Narahari, Gyaneshwar Patil, Lokesh Jatav, GV Rashmi, Sanjeev Singh, Dhananjay Bhadoria, BS Jamod, RR Bhonsle, OP Shrivastava and Sanjay Gupta may be shifted from their present departments. Among the additional secretaries, postings of Tarun Kumar Pithode, Abhishek Singh, Ajay Gupta, Abhijeet Agarwal and Anay Dwivedi may be changed. The collectors of Indore, Ujjain, Khargone, Panna, Harda, Dhar, Raisen, Betul, Vidisha, Sehore, Chhatarpur and Rewa are likely to be shifted. The government is also set to shift the commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation.