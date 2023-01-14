Bhopal: Govt to build replica of PoK’s Shardapeeth in Omkareshwar

File Photo of Omkareshwar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government which is building religious places is going to undertake a major work towards this direction. The state government is ready to build the replica of Shardapeeth Temple in Omkareshwar. The well-known Shardapeedh Temple is in Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Kashmiri Pandits venerate the Shardapeeth Temple where Adi Shankaracharya also undertook penance. He also took part in a debate on religion at the temple.

The Hindus revere this temple which is associated with the culture and heritage of Kashmir. The centre for Advaita Vedanta and a statue of Shankaracharya are being built at Omkerashwar. They will come up on 85 acres for which a sum of Rs 2,141 crore is being spent. The Shardapeeth Temple is made of wood. Although there are plans to use modern technology to strengthen the temple at Omkareshwar, woods will be used to make it look like the original Shardapeeth Temple. It is happening for the first time in the country that a replica of Sharda Temple at PoK is being built somewhere.

A design has been made on the grounds of the old pictures of the Shardapeeth Temple. The construction is going to start soon. According to principal secretary of culture department, Sheoshekhar Shukla, such a replica of Shardapeeth Temple is coming up for the first time in the country. The temple will be set up on the premises of International Advaita Vedanta Sansthan, Shukla said, adding that it will be the unique piece of work. Along with the temple, a Gurukul, where Advait Vedanta will be taught, is also being set up, he said.

