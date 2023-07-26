Bhopal: Govt Plans To Give More Relief In Power Bills

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is coming up with a plan to give relief in power bills before the Assembly election. The energy department is working on it. Before the 2018 election, the government gave major relief to power consumers under Sambal Yojna.

The government may give relief by expanding the scope of this bill. Nevertheless, the Congress has already announced that farmers will be given free electricity for running five horse-power motors and their pending power bills will be waived of.

So, whatever the announcement the government will make on the power bills of farmers will be considered a copy of the Congress’s proposal. The party has already announced that if it comes to power, it will provide free power up to 100 units and make provision for half payment of bills up to 200 units. To counter the Congress’s proposals, the government is getting ready to give relief to power consumers.

The government is also mulling over giving 300 units for Rs 300 to woo middle class voters.

The government is also planning to waive of old bills of farmers.

