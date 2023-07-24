Bhopal: Govt Opens College In Phunda Block: MLA

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A government college will be opened in Phunda block under Huzur Vidhan Sabha constituency. Admission has started 2023-24 session. At present, college will be run in government school and within a year, college building will be constructed. Land will be allotted for it. In all, 47 posts including 22 professors and a principal have been sanctioned for art, commerce, science subject.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “With opening of government college, students of 150 villages of Phunda block will benefit. They had to cover 50 kilometres for undergraduate college. With this undergraduate college, there are now two colleges in Huzur Vidhan Sabha constituency. There is also Pt Shyama Prasad Mukherjee college in Kolar. I had demanded a government college five months ago and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had accepted it. Order has been issued now.”