 Bhopal: Govt Opens College In Phunda Block: MLA
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Govt Opens College In Phunda Block: MLA

Bhopal: Govt Opens College In Phunda Block: MLA

Admission starts for 2023-24 academic session

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 01:51 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A government college will be opened in Phunda block under Huzur Vidhan Sabha constituency. Admission has started 2023-24 session. At present, college will be run in government school and within a year, college building will be constructed. Land will be allotted for it. In all, 47 posts including 22 professors and a principal have been sanctioned for art, commerce, science subject.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “With opening of government college, students of 150 villages of Phunda block will benefit. They had to cover 50 kilometres for undergraduate college. With this undergraduate college, there are now two colleges in Huzur Vidhan Sabha constituency. There is also Pt Shyama Prasad Mukherjee college in Kolar. I had demanded a government college five months ago and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had accepted it. Order has been issued now.”

Read Also
Bhopal: Cong MLA Ghangoriya’s Nephew Joins BJP
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Govt Opens College In Phunda Block: MLA

Bhopal: Govt Opens College In Phunda Block: MLA

Bhopal: Play Depicting Union And Separation Of Shiv-Sati Staged

Bhopal: Play Depicting Union And Separation Of Shiv-Sati Staged

Bhopal: Woman Booked For Assaulting Woman Constable

Bhopal: Woman Booked For Assaulting Woman Constable

Bhopal: Man Booked For Not Paying Instalments On Time

Bhopal: Man Booked For Not Paying Instalments On Time

Bhopal: Special Screening Of Dada Lakhmi Held

Bhopal: Special Screening Of Dada Lakhmi Held