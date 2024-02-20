Bhopal: Govt Mulling Over Opening Medical Colleges On PPP Model

CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A detailed presentation on opening medical colleges on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in districts was made during a review meeting of the public health and family welfare, medical education department on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Mantralaya. CM directed to prepare the roadmap for providing better health facilities in all districts and development blocks by coordinating the health department, Ayush Institutions and private hospitals. He said that a work plan shall be prepared to fill the vacant posts of doctors and paramedical staff. He directed that the target shall be given to medical colleges and Ayurvedic Colleges for improvement in the health index. In this regard, help of private institutions shall also be taken in those areas where they are establishing their colleges.

“Our efforts are that at least one medical college is established in all 29 Lok Sabha seats and by the passage of time, one medical college is started in every district,” he asserted.

He stressed on the need to form a flying squad for inspection of health institutions and make arrangements to provide health care to aged people and those living alone.