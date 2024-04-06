Bhopal: Govt Land Worth ₹15.5 Cr Freed From Encroachers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration freed 0.700 hectare land worth Rs 15.5 crore from encroachers at Pipliya Pende Kha near AIIMS. It was Khasra no-101, 102, 103, 104, which was freed from encroachers.

SDM MP Nagar LK Khare pressed the Bag Sewania police and BMC anti-encroachment cell to remove encroachment.

In another development, there was a protest of slum dwellers shifted from Annu Nagar to Shankar Nagar (Oria Basti) when the police went to remove them.

Around 30 slums dwellers were shifted after the Railway had dismantled the slums from the railway track. Now shifting of over 60 slum dwellers from Annu Nagar to Shankar Nagar is in pipeline.

According to slum dwellers, the district administration has assured to make arrangements for slum dwellers after general elections and lifting of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Rachna Dhingra of NGO Bhopal Group for Information and Action (BGIA), said, “The Railway had dismantled slums and some of them shifted from Annu Nagar to Shankar Nagar. Three-forth are still there and daily Railway administration threatens them to leave the place. The district administration has to make rehabilitation. Today, police and other elements reached there to remove slum dwellers, who were living in Oris Basti, Shankar Nagar.”