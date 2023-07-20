Bhopal: Govt Issues Order To Increase DA Of Employees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has issued an order to hike dearness allowance (DA) of its employees by 4pc on Wednesday. With this, the DA will get increased to 42 per cent from 38 per cent and will be payable from August. The benefit of DA hike will be given from July 1. At present, 38 per cent DA is being given in the seventh pay scale from January 1 and payable in February.

Along with this, the payment of 4 per cent arrear from January 1 till June 30 will be paid in three equal installments i.e in the month of October, November and December. The arrear amount will be given in one installment to those government employees who retired between January 1 and June 30. The arrear will be given in one installment to the family of those employees who died in the abovementioned time period.