Sensex rallies 367 pts to reclaim 60k; Nifty above 17,900
Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 05:17 PM IST

Bhopal: Govt issues new Covid-19 guidelines, permits 250 persons in wedding, 50 in funeral

The new guidelines were issued after a Covid-19 review meeting held at the state secretariat on Wednesday.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the state government has issued new guidelines.

According to new guidelines, only 250 persons will be permitted in the wedding function and only 50 persons will be permitted to attend a funeral.

The new guidelines were issued after a Covid-19 review meeting held at the state secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

As per the new guidelines, the big fairs will not be permitted.

“Besides, the night curfew will continue. As per previous decision, schools will be opened with 50% capacity,” an official who participated in the review meeting said.
Notably, a total of 594 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in post 24 hours.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 05:17 PM IST
