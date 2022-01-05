Bhopal: Govt issues new Covid-19 guidelines, permits 250 persons in wedding, 50 in funeral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the state government has issued new guidelines.

According to new guidelines, only 250 persons will be permitted in the wedding function and only 50 persons will be permitted to attend a funeral.

The new guidelines were issued after a Covid-19 review meeting held at the state secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

As per the new guidelines, the big fairs will not be permitted.

“Besides, the night curfew will continue. As per previous decision, schools will be opened with 50% capacity,” an official who participated in the review meeting said.

Notably, a total of 594 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in post 24 hours.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 05:17 PM IST