Bhopal: Govt fixes 6ft maximum height of Goddess idols for Durga puja; Pandal with less than 100 people permitted

Bhopal: The corona pandemic has changed the normal lifestyle of the humans and has landed everyone into the new 'masked-life'. The continous surge in the corona cases in India has raced past 52 lakh with 96,424 people testing positive in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 41,12,551, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 2,391 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its count to 97,906, a health official said. The death of 33 more patients took the statewide COVID-19 toll to 1,877, the official said.

Looking at the constant surge in the COVID cases, the state government announced key decisions taken in view of Navratri. On Friday, the state government fixed 6ft maximum height of Goddess idols for Durga puja in Navratri festival. Garba dance has not been permitted but cultural and social program with less than 100 people can be organised with the permission of district administration.

As per recent order, the government has permitted the installation of idols of Goddess in the Navratri festival. But the restriction on Garba dance will continue.

In a circular to all district collectors, Home Ministry has instructed that all artists should be informed about the directives so that they would not make big size idols for the Navratri festival. The area of tableaux (pandal) has also been fixed to 10x10 square ft.

Citing the reference of Supreme Court guidelines, the home ministry has clarified that no procession would be permitted. Maximum ten devotees will be allowed for the immersion of idols at designated ghats.

Instructions have been given for implementation of COVID-19 norms like maintaining a safe distance, face-covering with masks and hand hygiene at the pandal. Circular has clarified that one-meter distance has to be maintained among devotees at pandal site.

Shops will be opened only up to 8:00 pm while medical stores and hotels can be functional after 8:00 pm as per their own timing. Instruction has been given for increasing the frequency of patrolling at night during the Navratri festival.

SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “These guidelines will be strictly implemented in Navratri festival. COVID-19 norms should be strictly implemented to check corona spread at pandal site.”