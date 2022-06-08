Bhopal: ‘Govt exploiting Omkareshwar in name of development’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Omkareshwar is a sacred place and the hill there itself is in the form of Om, said Abhay Jain of Bharat Hitraksha Abhiyan. He said the government of Madhya Pradesh was exploiting the place in the name of redevelopment by disturbing its biodiversity. Jain was addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday.

Speaking further, he said thousands of trees were cut, sacred hills were damaged and many Ashrams were bulldozed by the state government.

The organisation had launched a signature campaign in different places of the state including Omkareshwar, Indore and Khandwa and around one lakh signatures have been received so far to save the pilgrimage site’s original status, he added.

Jain said the organisation was denied permission to stage a peaceful demonstration in the state capital on Tuesday. “When we asked the police control room about the permission, we were told that they have not received official communication. Then, we contacted SDM Akash Shrivastava, he said that he had no clue. Then, we finally contacted the police control room after which permission was cancelled,” Jain said.