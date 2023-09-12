Bhopal: Govt Enhances Aid To Ailing Artistes, Authors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Government has notified new rules enhancing the amount of assistance provided to authors and artistes suffering from serious diseases and also the ex-gratia paid to their family members in case of their death.

Artistes and authors do earn name and fame but their economic condition, barring a few exceptions, remains precarious. In such a situation, they find it difficult meet the medical expenses in case they suffer from serious disease. “That is why, the state government has decided to make liberal provisions for assisting them financially,” a state culture department official said.

Madhya Pradesh Artists Welfare Fund Rules 2023, published in State Gazette, provide that the competent committee, as defined in the rules, may sanction financial assistance of a minimum of Rs 25,000 and a maximum of Rs 1,00,000 to artistes and authors suffering from serious ailments or to those who are rendered partially or fully handicapped following an accident or due to any disease or an Act of God. A similar amount may be sanctioned to Divyang authors and artistes for treatment of physical disability.

Earlier, the amount was between Rs 500 and Rs 5,000. The new rules also provide that in case of the death of an author or litterateur, his or her family members may be offered an ex-gratia up to Rs 1,00,000. The family members will include spouse, dependent parents, dependent minor brothers and sisters, dependent minor children and dependent widowed daughter.