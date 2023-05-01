Bhopal: Govt comes up with draft policy to check stray animal menace

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Road accidents due to stray cattle and pigs attacking people are common. To contain the problem posed by stray animals and dogs, the state government plans to come up with a new policy.

On request of Urban Administration and Housing Department, Centre for Urban Governance, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis has come up with a draft policy - Samvedna: The Stray Animals Management Policy for Madhya Pradesh.

The draft mentions 19th Animal Census, according to which the number of stray cattle was 437910 and in 20th Animal Census, the population of stray cattle jumped to 853971.

In 19th Animal Census, number of stray dogs was pegged at 1208539. In the 20th Animal Census, population of stray dogs was 1009076.

The draft policy lays stress on GIO tagging of cattle along with tagging them with QR code. Any person can scan the tag to know the whole information about the cattle. The horns of cows, buffalo, bulls will be painted in different colours, which will help to know whether it is a domestic or stray animal.

If the ownership of animal is not established, then it can be sent to animal sanctuary and other places.

If any stray cattle is caught for the first time then the owner will be fined Rs 5000, on second time fine will be Rs 10,000 and on third time, cattle will be seized.

The cattle owners will face the action under Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act. Compensation against the damage done by cattle on roads and public places will be recovered from cattle owners.

The strategy for birth control of dogs will be formed. The sale and purchase of foreign breed dogs will attract commercial tax or entertainment tax. Pigs can be raised outside the city.