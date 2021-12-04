Bhopal: Govt anticipates Covid 3rd wave in January

Bhopal: The state government is anticipating third wave of corona in January 2022, according to health department officials. The government has pegged target to administer second doses of Covid vaccination by the end of December before start of third wave, officials added.

So far, overall vaccination tally went to 8,92,15,116 while first dose tally is 5,12,99,744 and second dose tally went to 3,79,15,372 in Madhya Pradesh. On Friday, Madhya Pradesh reported 3,95,589 vaccinations at 7,314 vaccination centres.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) health Mohammed Suleman said, “We have administered 68 per cent second dose to beneficiaries and we have pegged target to administer 100 per cent second dose by December end before possible third wave of corona by middle of January, 2022.”

According to health ministry, given the fast pace of vaccination in country and high exposure to Delta variant, the severity of the disease is anticipated to be low. However, scientific evidence is still evolving.

