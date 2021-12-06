Bhopal: Govind Vishwas’s work on Indian army selected for International Artfest

BHOPAL: Artist Govind Vishwas’s work on Indian Army has been selected for The ManilaBang Show: Artfest International 2021.

Vishwas who hails from state capital is the only artist from India whose work has been selected for the show. The five-day show will begin at Festival Mall, Alabang (Civic Drive), Muntinlupa City, Philippines.

The mix media work on canvas, Some Other Way, is based on mapping. The artist has tried to showcase the struggle of soldiers especially those who are part of patrolling and searching parties. It also highlights feelings of their family members.

Vishwas told the Free Press that the life of soldiers is uncertain and full of risk and there are very few artists who work on the topic. And that’s why he decided to make a series on it. “Topic is also very close to me because some of my relatives and friends are in such jobs. And I can feel the pain of their family members closely when I get the news of their deaths,” he says.

His works are inspired from incidents like Pathankot. He has painted soldiers with white wings, which represent them as angels. He has made fighter planes and drones using mix media including acrylic, dry pastel, ink and pen on canvas. “Most works of the series are based on mapping and war, which talk about space, division and time,” he added. It took one month to complete the work.

Vishwas said it was difficult to send works abroad due to Covid-19 pandemic, which was expensive and time consuming. “Earlier, its price was between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 but now it costs is Rs 8,000 - Rs 10,000. Earlier, it took 7 days to deliver. Now, it takes 15 days,” he said.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 09:36 PM IST