Bhopal: Governor to hoist tricolor in state-level programme of R-Day, CM in Indore

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel will be going to hoist tricolour in state level programme of Republic Day in Bhopal and Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be going to hoist tricolour in Indore, said the officials, on Sunday.

The state government issued the orders in which the list is enclosed for the celebration of the Republic Day.

Assembly Speaker Girish Goutam will be going to hoist flag in Rewa, similarly home minister Narottam Mishra in Chhindwara, PWD minister Gopal Bhargava in Jabalpur, Govind Singh Rajput in Bhind, Yashodhra Raje in Dewas, Vishwas Sarang in Tikamgarh, Arvind Singh Bhadoria in Sagar and finance minister Jagdish Dewda in Ujjain.

The urban development minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur will be going to attend the programme going to held in Bhopal.

As many as 30 ministers will be going to hoist tricolour in the various districts and in the 20 remaining districts the collectors will be going to hoist the tricolours in their districts respectively.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:01 AM IST