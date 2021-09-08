Bhopal: Governor reviews welfare schemes for SC/ST

Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel said that information regarding the welfare schemes of government should be given in gram sabhas. Patel was addressing a meeting organised in connection with Scheduled Castes and Tribes at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Patel said that arrangements should be made for training to upgrade skills of youth in the society, as per employment prospects in local industries and business. Efforts must be made to give priority to local people in employment. He stressed on making efforts for speedy disposal of pending cases under Forest Rights Act.

Village elders should also be included in Gram Sabha. Seeking information from the Forest Department about the plantation work done by them, he said that after getting the soil tested, sapling should be planted accordingly. Efforts should be made to plant bigger plants to increase survival of seedlings. Referring to bamboos of Odisha, he also asked to explore possibilities of their production in the state.

Principal Secretary Forest Ashok Barnwal informed about the activities of the department. He said the total forest area of the state has increased by 1,469 square kilometres from 2005 to 2019 according to an assessment of Forest Survey of India, Dehradun. Principal Secretary Tribal Welfare and Scheduled Castes Welfare Pallavi Jain Govil said an initiative has been made to provide employment in various works, related to tourism industry in coordination with the Tourism Department, by imparting training to the local youth.

Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah and Tribal Affairs, Scheduled Castes Welfare Minister Meena Singh Mandve were present.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 12:05 AM IST