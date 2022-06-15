e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai unveils statue of Sardar Patel

Sandipani Auditorium of Raj Bhavan becomes multi-dimensional.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 10:18 PM IST
Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel at art gallery in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel unveiled the statue of India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhhai Patel and inaugurated the art gallery and Sandipani Auditorium at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Principal Secretary to the Governor DP Ahuja, and other officials were present. The Governor recalled Patel’s contribution to freedom struggle and nation building after he paid floral tributes to him. He inaugurated the newly built self-propelled fountain installed in front of the auditorium by pressing the button.

He reviewed the works carried out to give a multi-dimensional look to Sandipani auditorium and the newly established art gallery in the corridor and gave necessary directives for their upkeep. He also had a look at other works carried out in the auditorium, e-library and seminar room in Sandipani auditorium.

