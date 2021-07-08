Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel to tour tribal belt to know expectations and requirements of tribals

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Chaganbhai Patel said that education is the main base of development of tribals.

Patel said that he himself would go on an intensive tour to tribal areas to get firsthand knowledge of the expectation and requirement of the tribals.

The Governor was speaking at the release of booksóGond paintings, Madhya Pradesh Ki Aushadhi Vanaspatiya (medicinal plants of MP), Jan-Jatiya Vadya (tribal musical instruments) at the tribal museum on Thursday. Patel, after taking oath as Governor, visited the museum.

Efforts should be made for a blueprint for development of tribals after reviewing professional training as per their requirement, condition of employment, dropout status at† primary, middle and higher secondary level, said the Governor.

Giving reference to Gujarat, Patel said, "PM Narendra Modi introduced a model for all round development of tribals. This model will be an ideal model for the country."

It was for the first time in the country that forest pattas were distributed to tribals in Bastar. The aim was to give the right of agriculture to those who were engaged in farming for centuries and bring them into the mainstream, said Patel.

Principal secretary tribal Dr Pallavi Jain said, The experience of the Governor will always guide the department of tribal welfare and give new dimension for the development of tribals. Principal secretary tourism and culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla was also present on this occasion.