Bhopal: Governor interacts with clerics, reviews fight against corona

BHOPAL: Governor Lalji Tandon interacted with religious gurus of all religions and reviewed the contribution of communities in fight against the coronavirus on Sunday. He also interacted with representatives of various social, religious groups and individuals engaged in social service over phone.

Governor had urged the leaders of different religions to spread message of steps to fight corona. People should be informed about washing hands with soap or sanitisers and social distancing. They should avoid visiting people and places, appealed the Governor.

Tandon praised the efforts of dharma gurus in fight against corona and appealed to them to continue with their efforts. Governor interacted with representatives of various organisations over phone and reviewed their fight against corona.

Governor assured the social workers that government is taking all steps to safeguard interests of all and activists should help government to win over corona.