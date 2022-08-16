e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Governor hoists National Flag

He met the employees and children of Raj Bhavan secretariat and distributed sweets among them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 12:35 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel hoisted the National Flag at a function in Raj Bhavan on Independence Day on Monday, as per officials. He met the employees and children of Raj Bhavan secretariat and distributed sweets among them.

Principal secretary to governor DP Ahuja, secretary and member Tribal Cell at Raj Bhavan BS Jamod, deputy secretary DK Jain, aide-de-camp (ADC) to the Governor Subhash Anand and Agam Jain, officer on special duty (OSD) to the Governor Arvind Purohit, Vipul Patel, controller Surabhi Tiwari, under secretary finance Alok Dubey and members of the Tribal Cell, officers and employees of all departments posted in Raj Bhavan were present.

CPR hoists Tricolour

Commissioner Public Relations (CPR) Raghvendra Kumar Singh hoisted the National flag at the directorate of Public Relations on the 76th Independence Day on Monday.

A group singing of the national anthem took place after the flag hoisting ceremony. During this, director Public Relations Ashutosh Pratap Singh, additional directors Suresh Gupta and HL Choudhary and other officers were present.

article-image

