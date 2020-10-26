Bhopal: Governor, General Officer discuss educational opportunities for servicemen

BHOPAL: Governor Anandiben Patel interacted with army General Officer Commanding Paschim MP Sub Area at Raj Bhawan on Monday.

The General Officer apprised the Governor about the need to empower serving personnel and the ex-servicemen through professional education by creating vacancies for them in the existing professional courses being run at various universities and colleges of MP and having tailor made courses for them. The issue of employment of ex- servicemen in the security apparatus and as instructors in educational institutes across the state was also brought out. Requirement to enhance seats for wards of service personnel in professional institutions of the state to meet their aspirations was also highlighted.