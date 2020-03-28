Bhopal: Governor briefs President on COVID-19 status in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Governor Lalji Tandon has informed President Ram Nath Kovind that citizens of the state are cooperating by following the suggestions given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to protect against pandemic coronavirus.

The Governor interacted with the President through video conference and updated him about the condition in the state in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and the medical arrangements along with measures being taken to control it. The President, Vice President and Governor were reviewing the action being taken to control the spread of disease in national level through a video conference.

Tandon informed that all the district collectors of the state have been given permission to act on their own level. Red Cross and other religious and voluntary organisations are also arranging medicines, food etc at their respective levels. The government has taken initiative to provide medical facilities there by acquiring closed hospitals.

The Governor told in the video conferencing that vice chancellors of all government and private universities have been entrusted with the responsibility of bringing awareness through students, so that the pandemic does not spread to the villages. Students’ cooperation has been taken in the work of making the citizens of the state aware by maintaining social distance.

While discussing about the pandemic, Tandon said that this tragic situation has arisen due to those coming from outside and Indore district is worst hit at present.

In the video conferencing, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu discharged the role of coordinator between the President and the governors. He told all the governors that they are the first citizens of the state ando they have a very important role in dealing with this crisis.