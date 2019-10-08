Bhopal: Governor approves indirect elections of urban bodies

BHOPAL: The deadlock between Rajbhawan and the state government ended with Chief Minister Kamal Nath visiting Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday.

The Governor signed the ordinance related to amendment in elections of urban bodies on Tuesday and paved the way to indirect elections of mayor, municipality and nagar parishad in the state.

The ordinance was opposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that termed it as a move which will promote horse-trading during urban bodies elections. Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also met Governor on Monday and demanded cancellation of ordinance.

A deadlock was created between Raj Bhawan and state government over the ordinance. A tweet of Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha which suggested Governor to practise Rajdharma had made Tandon angry. Nath visited the Governor and pacified him that led to the Governor sign the ordinance.

According to a press release issued from Raj Bhawan, CM had met the Governor and had explained various aspects and objectives of the ordinance. Nath also termed the attempts to pressurise Governor as people’s personal views. Nath told Tandon that the governmnet had nothing to do with such views.

Comment on privileges to constitutional posts is violation of dignity: Governor

According to Raj Bhawan, Governor Lalji Tandon maintains that commenting on the privileges of constitutional posts is violation of dignity of office of Governor. The office is impartial and undisputable and creating direct or indirect pressure on it is violation of constitutional limits. Such things are harmful for healthy democratic traditions. According to Tandon, Raj Bhawan is open to all and all are given equal opportunities to put up their point of views. Constitutional limits must be observed for healthy democratic traditions.