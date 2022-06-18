Bhopal: Government transfers 80 state police services officers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has issued transfer orders of as many as of 80 state police services (SPS) officers as they had completed three-year tenure at the same place of posting, as per orders issued on Saturday.

State election commission (SEC) has asked the Madhya Pradesh government to remove such SPS officers who had completed three years at the same place of posting.

The state government found 43 deputy superintendent of police (DSP), 25 trainee DSPs and 12 additional superintendent of police, who were posted at one place for the last three years.

According to norms, those officers who are posted for more than three years at the same place, may affect the elections, so that they should be removed from their present location.

