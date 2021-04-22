Bhopal: Government to start 'Yog se Nirog' for patients in isolation

BHOPAL: The state government has decided to start ‘Yog se Nirog’ to strengthen the willpower of Covid patients placed under home isolation. The programme will run with joint efforts of Ayush and School Education Department along with Indian Yoga Association.

On one hand, appropriately trained yoga volunteers will register themselves with Ayush department that will give them an ID. District Ayush officer and district school education officers will map the patients in isolation and yoga volunteers.

Yoga volunteers will be deputed in the nearest area of their location. These yoga instructors will have 10 patients (in isolation) for the training session. They will teach the patients and help them perform some simple yogasanas that help built immunity and strengthen lungs.

The yoga instructors can give lessons even through virtual means including video call or by a simple phone call.

The district call centre will take the feedback from patients about their experience on yoga lessons.