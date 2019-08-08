Bhopal: Government to seek more time from SC to review forest rights claim

BHOPAL: State government is all set to seek more time from the Supreme Court to settle down rejected claims of 2,53,742 people under the Forest Rights Act. Considering the number of cases it is likely that MP will ask for more than a year’s time to present the final report in the apex court.

Out of total 6,26,511 claims to forest rights in Madhya Pradesh, 3,60,181 were rejected, earning distinction of abnormally high 57.49% rejection.

After formation of Congress government in the state, CM Kamal Nath promised review of rejected cases and formed a high level committee. Government ordered to organize special gram sabhas and meeting of Van Samitis across the state to review rejected cases and submit their report to higher authorities.

Later this process was changed and all the process has been made online. A dedicated portal Van-Mitra has been launched where the tribal have to submit the documents online.

‘The challenge before the digitally illiterate tribal is how to submit them online. Our teams are helping them in preparing the documents. Later assistance of Rozgar Sahayaks will be taken to upload them online,’ said tribal activist and MLA Hiralal Alawa.

Review process through Gram Sabhas and Van Samitis will continue till August 15. Submitting documents in PDF format online is the biggest hindrance in the process. MLA Alawa casted doubt over Rozgar Sahayak’s ability to do it smoothly.

Even last time cases were rejected in large numbers because of small mistakes in documentation. We don’t want them to be repeated,’ added Alawa.