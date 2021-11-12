Bhopal: Government to seek legal opinion to ban Khurshid’s ‘Controversial’ book, says Home Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that the government will seek legal opinion over Congress leader Salam Khurshid’s book which has sparked controversy across the country.

Khurshid’s book Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in our times has earned criticism from the BJP and other Hindu outfits who raised objection saying it is against Hinduism.

A chapter in the book ‘The Saffron Sky’ says, “……Hindutva, by all standards a political version to the jihadists of Islam groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years.”

The Hindu outfits and the BJP leaders raised objections to this chapter, seeking to ban the book.

“Congress leaders always make efforts to defame Hindutva. A legal opinion will be sought soon. Following the opinions from experts, a decision on imposing a ban on the book in Madhya Pradesh will be taken,” Mishra said.

