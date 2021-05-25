Bhopal: Government to float a global tender to buy 1 crore vaccines

BHOPAL: The state government is going to buy ten million vaccines through a global tender.
The jabs will be given to those who are between 18 and 44 years of age. The cabinet took the decision at a meeting on Tuesday.
The Madhya Pradesh Health Corporation has been authorised to buy the vaccines.
The cabinet has decided to set up a high-level committee to examine technical and financial aspects of processing the tender.
The proposal passed by the committee will be put up before the cabinet again.
Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha and Karnataka have already floated global tenders for buying vaccines.
Nevertheless, no vaccine makers have yet come up with the proposal to supply vaccines to those states.
The cabinet has also approved the proposal for appointment on the compassionate ground of the family members of those employees who have lost their lives to Covid-19.
Age will not be a factor in appointment on compassionate grounds.
For the first time, the daily wage employees, contractual and other workers have been included in the scheme.
The cabinet has also approved direct appointment of 25% of specialist doctors to the vacant posts.
All posts of specialist doctors have, so far, been filled through promotion. Now, 75% of posts will be filled in, through promotion.
The second class PG doctors will be promoted as specialists after two years of taking over as medical officer. Those who are diploma holders will be promoted as specialists after three of taking over as medical officers.
The cabinet has also approved the secured tourism scheme for women for 2022-23.
Apart from that, the cabinet has ratified many decisions on covid-19 taken in the past one year.
The cabinet has also ratified the covid-19-related expenses which could not be foreseen. Most of it is related to the migrant workers.
