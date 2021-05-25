Bhopal: Government to float a global tender to buy 1 crore vaccines

BHOPAL: The state government is going to buy ten million vaccines through a global tender.

The jabs will be given to those who are between 18 and 44 years of age. The cabinet took the decision at a meeting on Tuesday.

The Madhya Pradesh Health Corporation has been authorised to buy the vaccines.

The cabinet has decided to set up a high-level committee to examine technical and financial aspects of processing the tender.

The proposal passed by the committee will be put up before the cabinet again.

Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha and Karnataka have already floated global tenders for buying vaccines.

Nevertheless, no vaccine makers have yet come up with the proposal to supply vaccines to those states.

The cabinet has also approved the proposal for appointment on the compassionate ground of the family members of those employees who have lost their lives to Covid-19.