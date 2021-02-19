Bhopal: Government teacher stabs wife, minor daughters and then attempts suicide over family dispute in Ashoknagar district

BHOPAL: Over a family issue, a government teacher attempted suicide after stabbing his wife and two minor daughters in Mungawali of Ashoknagar district on Friday. All the four are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

SP Raghuvansh Singh Bhadoria said that the teacher, Shri Ram Dubey was having some issue with his wife, who is a nurse at CHC, Mungawali. The incident took place at government quarters situated on the hospital premises.

On Friday morning, Dubey took a kitchen knife and assaulted his 42-year-old wife, including his two daughters aged 12 and 3. The woman and her two daughters sustained two to four cut marks on neck and other body parts. After assaulting his family members, Dubey poured kerosene on himself and set self ablaze. The teacher with 55 per cent burns and his injured wife and daughters were admitted to hospital. SHO Pradeep Soni said Dubey has been booked for attempt to murder.