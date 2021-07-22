Bhopal: Government service is a good way of helping underprivileged

BHOPAL: Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that government service is a good opportunity to bring a smile on the faces of the underprivileged and the poor and get the spiritual pleasure of working. The Governor was receiving information regarding the activities of the department of women and child development at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

He said there could be many means of attaining material pleasures, but the most effective way to attain true contentment and inner peace was by serving the needy. He said government schemes intend that people should benefit and, for this, information about the ground realities of the schemes should be continuously obtained. The root cause of malnutrition was a familyís neglect of the health of adolescent girls and pregnant women.

Referring to a discussion with a doctor who has studied the situation in different countries in relation to malnutrition, he said that, if blood deficiency was taken care of by checking up on the health of woman right at the pregnancy stage, malnutrition in children and anaemia could be cured. Similarly, proper care of the health of a girl child during adolescence can also prevent many congenital diseases.

Principal secretary, women and child development, Ashok Shah gave details of the activities of the department to the Governor. He gave information regarding the departmental structure, Anganwadi schemes, services provided through them, nutritional food system, pre-school education, womenís empowerment and integrated child protection schemes. He said Madhya Pradesh stood first nationally in implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matrivandana Yojana.

At the meeting, principal secretary to the Governor, DP Ahuja, and senior officers of the women and child development department were present.