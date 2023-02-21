Bhopal: Government selects 200 colleges to upgrade facilities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Higher education department has selected 200 colleges to improve infrastructure and quality of education under New Education Policy. There are about 522 colleges in the state.

Besides, incubation centres have been planned at University level to promote entrepreneurship among students.

A senior department official said that attention would be paid to remaining colleges once the educational standard of 200 colleges improved.

Some of the basic parameters for quality education include having computer class room, timely declaration of result.

Besides, there is plan to have multi-stream colleges. At present, some colleges run arts and commerce courses, others have only science courses. The multi-stream colleges will help students to to complete course of their choice at one place.

Incubation centres have also been planned. For instance, if a student wants to know how a vehicle is manufactured, then he will be able to receive basic information from incubation centre. The A grade and autonomous colleges may also have incubation centres. The emphasis is on quality education, entrepreneurship and self employment.

