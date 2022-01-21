Bhopal: Government schools show slack response to promote science and cultural activities

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Government schools are not showing interest in organizing science and cultural activities thereby leaving budget unused. Senior officials have warned that union government could slash the funds furthermore if the trend continues.

The fact came to the fore during a review meeting held last week. The Scheme for Promotion of Culture and Science was reviewed district wise. Ashok Nagar district did not spend a single penny from the allocated budget on this scheme.

Additional director, school education, Dhirendra Chaturvedi observed that at some places at district level and block level activities were held but activities related to science were not organized and the budget in this head remained unspent.

Budget allocation under The Scheme for Promotion of Culture and Science by the Union Government is being reduced in comparison with previous years. If budget remains unspent then union government may slash it further, observed director, school education, KK Dwivedi.

Reprimanding the district education officers, Dwivedi directed them to organize the activities under the scheme and exhaust the budget in time. He advised them to use the budget in buying books and improving laboratory infrastructure.

Considering the gradual decline in the interest level of young students to pursue careers in the field of science and technology in the country, there is a pressing need to strengthen STEM (science, technology, engineering & mathematics) education by creating additional infrastructure for hands-on and engaging activities, especially in non-formal mode of education.

Considering this fact, union government started The Scheme for Promotion of Culture and Science to inculcate interest towards science among students and creation of infrastructure for activity-based learning for the masses, especially the young generation.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:49 PM IST