Bhopal: Government schools lose over 31 lakh students in 11 yrs

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state school education minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the strength of students in government schools has come down by over 31 lakh in past 11 years in the state.

Another surprising fact that came to the fore was that the number of students decreased thereby decreasing the funds for free book distribution, free uniform distribution. However, funds for midday meals increased during these years.

This was stated by Parmar while replying to a question raised by MLA Praveen Pathak in the state Assembly on Monday. The question and reply were given in writing. Pathak had asked about number of students studying in government schools from class 1-8 in 2010-11 and the strength of students in 2020-21 for the same class.

To this, Parmar replied that 105.30 lakh students were studying from class 1-8 in 2010-11, which has reduced to 64.3 lakh in 2020-21. About 30.896 lakh students dropped out of government schools during this period.

Replying to the question, Parmar said Rs 39911.57 lakh were spent on providing free uniform to students in 2010-11. This figure came down to Rs 32408.16 lakh in 2020-21. The figure has come down due to decrease in number of students in government schools.

The school education department spent Rs 16020.69 lakh for distribution of free books to the students in 2010-11, which came down to Rs 15436.32 lakh in 2020-21.

Nevertheless, the amount spent on midday meals increased. In 2010-11, Rs 91603.53 lakh were spent on midday meal while in 2020-21, the figure reached Rs 161789.46 lakh.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:20 PM IST