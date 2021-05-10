Bhopal: Government-run Hamidia Hospital gets back breath, says it has enough oxygen for Covid patients

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hamidia Hospital, which was struggling for oxygen in recent days, has sufficient oxygen supply for Covid patients. It has received supply from Chirayu Hospital. Doctors said there is no oxygen crisis in Hamidia Hospital.

Junior Doctors’ Association president Dr Arvind Mina said the situation is normal as liquid oxygen is supplied from Chirayu Hospital for Covid patients.

Hamidia Hospital also has facilities of oxygen concentrators. “From across the state, patients are referred to Hamidia Hospital. So, it is a good sign that Hamidia Hospital has sufficient supply of oxygen, Dr Arvind Mina added.