Bhopal: Government officials working like BJP workers are under watch

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath has warned government officials that only 16 months were left for assembly elections and those working with BJP badge in their pockets were being closely watched. He was addressing OBC workers at party headquarters here on Monday.

There is no need to come under pressure of police and administration. Only 16-17 months are left. Account will be settled with police and administration. Those working with BJP badges in their pockets should know that we are not going to forget it, warned Nath during his address where OBC workers from across the state had gathered.

Nath said that BJP did nothing. It has money, police and administration and it is misusing them. I had asked what the government did in past 18 years and Shivraj could not reply, said Nath.

He urged party workers to focus on small backward communities also. He said generalisation of OBC issues will not work as the issue differs from region to region like Mahakaushal, Vindhya. Senior leaders including Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh, Jitu Patwari were also present.

National president of OBC wing Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, state president Rajmani Patel also addressed the meeting and underlined Kamal Nath government's achievement of providing 27% reservation to OBCs.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 01:16 AM IST