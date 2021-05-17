Bhopal: Government officials misusing vehicles, going out of districts, getting corona

BHOPAL: Several government servants are getting afflicted with the coronavirus despite not being on Covid duty. They are misusing their post and the exemption given to them from Covid duty.
The content is part of the order issued by the collector of Chhatarpur. It further states that such government servants are misusing their emergency pass on their official and private vehicles and are travelling to and from the district and the state.
All vehicl,es including two- and four-wheelers, will be checked at the district borders. Government servants entering Chhatarpur from outside will be quarantined for seven days and the district administration informed. Disciplinary action will be taken against such officials and their vehicles will be seized.Sheelendra Singh, collector, Chhatarpur
They are also travelling within the districts unnecessarily. This has led to an increase in the number of corona-positive cases among government servants who are not on Covid duty.
The collector of Chhatarpur, Sheelendra Singh, has now given instructions to put such people in quarantine for seven days and seize their vehicles. Moreover, government staff who have been put on Covid duty will be issued a separate pass by the nodal officer that should be stuck at the windscreen of the vehicle.
The collector has also issued a phone number of the additional district magistrate for the public where they can lodge a complaint of such people moving about without purpose. The collector has also come down heavily on the committees formed at the panchayat level. The panchayat committees will inform the authorities concerned of violations of the Covid guidelines and, if they fail to do so, they will be removed from their posts under the Madhya Pradesh Panchayati Raj Adhiniyam.
Earlier, the collector of Satna had issued similar instructions after getting a feedback from the ground level.
Satna and Chhatarpur districts share their borders with Uttar Pradesh, where the corona cases are in a northward spiral, whereas, in Madhya Pradesh, the government has successfully controlled the spread of coronavirus.
Where the problem lies
