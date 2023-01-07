Bhopal: Government land given to private parties, Lokayukta sends notice

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector of Gwalior Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has allegedly transferred government land to private parties. The 60-bigha land, which Singh reportedly transferred to private hands, was allotted to the Health Department to set up a centre for special children.

The land was allotted at Dongrpur near Gwalior City Centre. The cost of the land is worth Rs 500 crore.

On the grounds of complaints, the Lokayukta registered a case for inquiry and sought an explanation from the revenue department.

Meanwhile, the land was slightly changed and transferred to the private parties.

A resident of Murar Ravi Baghel complained about it. Besides, chairman of MP Beej Vikas Nigam, Munnalal Goyal, raised the issue.

They alleged that the officials could not put up government’s side in the high court, so it lost the case. Now, the land has been given to private parties who are getting ready to set up a township.