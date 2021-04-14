Bhopal: Government is lying about beds, oxygen, says Congress while giving call for Hamari Sanse Lota Do..

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To attract attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, three Congress party MLAs staged sit-in near Gandhi statue at Minto Hall on Wednesday.

The sit-in was organised under banner of Hamari Sanse Lota Do (Give back our breath) in which MLA Jitu Patwari, Arif Masood, PC Sharma and Kunal Choudhary participated. They took empty oxygen cylinders with them for demonstration.

While talking to media, Patwari said people are not getting wood to perform last rites. “In hospitals, there are no oxygen and beds. But BJP leaders and state government say all is well,” Patwari remarked and said they are issuing false statements.

“We are now requesting Prime Minister to take charge of deteriorating health services of state and arrange for oxygen and beds in hospitals,” he added.